Funeral home gives back, collecting donations for tornado recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Donations are still pouring in for families in need following the Memorial Day tornadoes, and recovery efforts hit especially close for a Dayton funeral home.

One of the tornadoes hit about 80 yards south of Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, narrowly missing the funeral home located at 5555 Philadelphia Drive.

“We really feel blessed here that we were not hit by the tornado,” says Rick Snider, President of Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

The funeral home is counting its blessings, collecting food for those in need. For the past week it’s set up a donation station, turning to the community for help.

“Usually every day we’re receiving at least four to five bags of groceries,” estimates Snider.

From there, donations will be taken to Shiloh Church on Philadelphia Drive.

“The church has become kind of like a grocery store, and people come during certain hours and get what they need,” states Snider.

The funeral home, a staple in the neighborhood for 79 years, knows what it means to serve others in a time of loss.

“For us, it feels like a natural just to take care of people. That’s kind of just who we are,” states Snider.

The funeral home will be collecting donations of nonperishable foods until 5 p.m. Friday.

