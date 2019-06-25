FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center in Beavercreek starting Wednesday, June 26 to help renters, homeowners and businesses affected by the tornado outbreak.

Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Ohio Emergency Management Agency and other Ohio agencies will be available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster-resistant.

The Center will be located at Shaw Elementary School, 3560 Kemp Road, and will be open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Recovery Center is open to anyone who lives in any of the counties approved for individual assistance, according to officials.

This will be the first Recovery Center to open in Greene County since the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Some Beavercreek residents who spoke with 2 NEWS said they are grateful to see FEMA maintain a presence in town.

“I’m getting by, but it’s strange,” said Nancy Mountjoy, whose Beavercreek home was damaged in the tornado.

Mountjoy said she has lived in Beavercreek for 56 years. After the tornado, her garage is completely gone, and her home faces multiple repairs.

“I can’t feel like I can do any cleaning because it really doesn’t do much good because I’m still getting water in,” Mountjoy said. “I’ve still got buckets all over and towels all over.”

Mountjoy said she has not found out yet how much help she’ll get from her insurance company, so she is considering asking FEMA officials about assistance once the Disaster Recovery Center opens in Beavercreek.

The center allows people to get their questions answered by federal, state and local officials, said Erin Gaddis, FEMA media relations specialist.

“It’s a little bit better than doing it online or calling on the phone,” Gaddis said. “You get to come in and get those resources and have a better understanding of your specific situation.”

“We’re all new at this, so we have no idea what we’re supposed to do and what we’re not supposed to do, so we would like definite answers that they’re willing to stand behind,” Mountjoy said.

Before visiting the Recovery Center, you need to register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:

Online at this website

Using the FEMA app

Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 am until 9 pm, seven days a week.

Anyone who needs accommodations such as ASL interpreting, Braille or large print may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance, or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

FEMA’s first Disaster Recovery Center opened in Trotwood on Saturday at Trotwood-Madison High School, and a second Center opened at Dayton Children’s Child Health Pavilion on Monday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.