FEMA opens newest disaster recovery center at Dayton VA for veterans and non-veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA says so far, they’ve helped register more than 4,000 people for assistance in the wake of the tornadoes. On Wednesday they opened their newest disaster recovery center at the Dayton VA.

A FEMA spokesperson says they go where the need is, and there is still a strong need for assistance right here in the Miami Valley. FEMA will stay here as long as they can, but the clock is ticking down to the August 19 deadline, and people need to act as quickly as possible.

As of right now FEMA has registered 4,322 people in all 11 disaster-declared Ohio counties. FEMA has also distributed more than $2.8 million in grants so far to people who have qualified.

They’re hoping to push those numbers even higher in building 305 at the Dayton VA campus.

On Wednesday FEMA hosted an informational meeting to explain the application process, and over the next two days FEMA caseworkers will help people apply for aid. There will be a lot of veteran-centric services available, and services for people with disabilities and those who need interpreters, but you don’t have to be a veteran to take advantage.

In addition, representatives from the Small Business Administration will also be on hand to help people find other avenues to aid.

Erin Gaddis, the Media Relations Specialist for FEMA, says, “This event here at the VA hospital is kind of a one-off to meet people where they are here at the VA medical center. But if they’re not a veteran they’re welcome to go to their nearest disaster recovery center.”

Angel Class is a Public Affairs Specialist for the SBA. He says, “We’re up to a little more than $3.9 million approved already. We’re expecting a higher number as the days go by. So, people are taking advantage but there are still a lot of people out there who still have not registered with FEMA.”

The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is August 19. A FEMA official says they expect a late spike in applications as that deadline approaches. The deadline for the Small Business Administration is also August 19 but you must be registered with FEMA first, so plan ahead.

