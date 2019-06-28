FEMA center now open in Miami County

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Miami County on Friday morning. The center is located in the cafeteria of Milton-Union High School.

Foot traffic was slow on the morning of its opening.

At this point, FEMA spokesperson Gerard Hammink said one of the biggest concerns they are getting at this point is from people wondering why they were denied FEMA aid.

“That’s often the case. People bring in a letter and they want an explanation of that. That is actually a good reason for them to come in,” Hammink said.

Hammink said anyone denied can appeal. He said often, getting approved after appealing a rejection is a matter of submitting an extra piece of information. FEMA representatives can help sort out any confusion to move the process forward.

The Miami County FEMA center is the fifth to open since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

“It truly is a center with a purpose to help people recover,” Hammink said. “We just want to be here for this community.”

Like other centers, people can find help at the local, state and federal level.

“There can be a grant to help repair your home or there can be grants to help you with temporary housing,” Hammink said as he explained the variety of help available.

Before visiting the Recovery Center, you need to register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:

Online at this website

Using the FEMA app

Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 am until 9 pm, seven days a week.

The Miami County center is a short term center as FEMA representatives have 10 counties to respond to.

The Disaster Recovery Center, will be open through Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is on the south side of the building with the entrance through the double doors labeled M25.

