FEMA center in Trotwood to close Thursday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Trotwood is set to close on Thursday.
Their location at Trotwood-Madison High School will shut down at 7 pm and become combined with the Dayton Recovery Center nearby.
The Dayton center is at the Child Health Pavilion at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
It is open from 8:30 am until 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays.
