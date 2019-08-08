FEMA center in Trotwood to close Thursday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Trotwood is set to close on Thursday.

Their location at Trotwood-Madison High School will shut down at 7 pm and become combined with the Dayton Recovery Center nearby.

The Dayton center is at the Child Health Pavilion at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

It is open from 8:30 am until 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays.

