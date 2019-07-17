FEMA approves public assistance for 4 Ohio counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA has opened its Public Assistance Program to four counties affected by severe storms at the end of May.

Local governments in Columbiana, Greene, Mercer, and Montgomery counties, state agencies, and certain private, non-profit organizations are now eligible for federal funds for eligible storm-related response and recovery efforts, including debris removal, emergency protective measures, and damaged infrastructure.

“Responding to the Memorial Day storms cost local governments millions of dollars, straining local budgets,” said Governor DeWine. “Today, FEMA has agreed to pick up some of those expenses, bringing some much-needed budgetary relief. We are grateful for their assistance.”

Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick included a preliminary damage assessment of about $18.1 million in eligible costs in the June 27 request to FEMA. Two-thirds of that was debris removal.

Gov. DeWine declared a state of emergency for three of these counties (Greene, Mercer, and Montgomery) on May 28 after 21 tornadoes hit Ohio.

He requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration on June 11, which was approved by President Trump on June 18.

