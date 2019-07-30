Tornado recovery continues in Northridge as FEMA deadline approaches

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a little more than 2 months since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. For those impacted, you have to apply for assistance with FEMA by August 19.

After talking to dozens of Northridge residents on Tuesday, 2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald found that most people were waiting on contractors or were trying to figure out where to move their lives.

“It’s not a fun thing. It’s been a living nightmare,” said Lynn Hoskins, a Northridge resident.

Hoskins has insurance but she isn’t dealing with just one property. She has six rental properties that were damaged by the tornadoes.

“All of them had some damage. But there were two in particular that had to be…they were still intact and livable but they had to have new siding, new windows, new roof..” said Hoskins.

Everyone is at a different stage in their recovery. It’s important to note that even if you have made repairs to your home, you can still apply for FEMA assistance. Especially if insurance does not cover the damage in full.

Some residents with full coverage told 2 NEWS off camera they would actually be better off post tornado than before. Other people, not so much.

As far as the contractor backup, Hoskins is trying to keep an open mind.

“You get what you get when you have to contract it out. They got to get to you when they can,” said Hoskins.

FEMA grants and SBA loans are not just for homeowners. Both agencies may provide assistance to help renters who lost personal property or who were displaced.

FEMA says it’s better to reach out and see if your damage could be grant-worthy rather than waiting and avoiding the option completely.

For more information on applying for FEMA assistance, click here.

