Donors continue to support Trotwood tornado relief

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund has distributed donations to dozens of families affected by the tornadoes, and more than six months after the storm, donors are still showing support.

As part of its grand reopening Thursday, Evans Arena, a car dealership in the city, donated more than $11,000 to the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund.

Evans Arena sustained $9 million in damage during the Memorial Day tornadoes, according to Ed Bressler, general manager.

“It’s been one of those months, one of those times, where you really need a lot of self-motivation because you’ve got to pick yourself up every day, and you’ve got to forge forward,” he said.

The dealership was closed for roughly six months and reopened for business about a month ago, he added.

“It’s just a lot of people working together to rebuild a city that’s gone through a very, very tough time,” Bressler said.

According to former state Rep. Jeff Rezabek, who oversees the Trotwood Disaster Relief Find, more than 170 families in Trotwood have received donations. At an event last week, each of those families was granted about $300, he said.

As even more donations pour in, the fund is working to open a second round of applications next year so more families can receive assistance, Rezabek said.

“It was also very nice to see how thankful they were of just a small donation back to them that their lives are going to be better,” he said.

The Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund is still accepting donations, Rezabek said.

Officials are still working to determine when the applications for funds will reopen, he added.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.