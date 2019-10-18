Dell donates 10 computers to help with Trotwood tornado recovery

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – New computers in Trotwood will help with both tornado recovery and the 2020 census.

Ten laptops and two printers were donated through the Dell “Keep It” program and now reside in the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center.

They will give residents a place to complete the census questionnaire.

Trotwood officials say the census determines demographics that will be used for investments and development over the next decade.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald is encouraging people to complete the questionnaire if they plan to move back to the city.

“With the 2020 census coming, we want to make sure that once people are signed on and the intention is to be here in the city of Trotwood that their numbers are being counted as being a part of our city,” she said.

There will be a 2020 Census kickoff meeting November 7 at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center.

You must RSVP by November 1.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.