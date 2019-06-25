Montgomery Co. tornado emergency funding application due Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Families hoping to take advantage of Montgomery County’s tornado assistance programs will need to act quickly. The deadline to apply for the emergency family assistance fund is Wednesday.

This source of funding is for affected families with children. The application for emergency assistance was set to close last week but an extension is giving people until Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to apply.

“Through this program we’re able to provide clothing, some household items, appliances, things that people may have lost,” Michelle Miedermier, Director of Job and Family Services for Montgomery County said.

Miedermier said the extension was given after the county realized just how much tornado victims had on their plate.

“We recognize that some of these services may not have been at the forefront of their mind immediately following this tornado,” she said.

To qualify a household must have at least one minor child and a household income below 200-percent of the federal poverty line. For a family of two, that means a household income at or below $32,920. For a family of four, that means a household income at or below $50,200.

The money comes from the state’s Jobs and Family Services Department.

“Mercer and Greene county also transferred some of their funding to us so that we would be able to utilize that for those impacted,” Miedermier said.

So far, about 725 people have applied for this emergency assistance. That’s well above applicants in typical years.

“This is extensive compared to prior years. I mean we’re looking at 10 times more than what we usually have and we’re just halfway through the year ,” Miedermier said.

It could take years to get communities back to normal but the county hopes this kind of funding can help move people one step closer to recovery.

Applicants can go to the Montgomery County Jobs and Services building at 1111 S Edwin C Moses Boulevard in Dayton or the Family Assistance Center at 1500 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood up until 2:30 pm Wednesday. Applicants should bring identification, proof of address, verification of income for the last 30 days, and insurance paperwork if applicable. If you have lost those items, the centers will use other methods to determine eligibility.

The deadline for SNAP benefits replacement was also extended until July 5. SNAP recipients who lost power for at least four hours as a result of the tornado outbreak causing their food to spoil can also apply to have SNAP benefits replaced.

