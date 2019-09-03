Last day to apply for FEMA, SBA tornado recovery assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA recovery centers have closed across the Miami Valley, but the Small Business Administration is still operating at Dayton Children’s Health Pavilion as the only face-to-face help still available for tornado survivors.

Three months after a tornado ripped through this neighborhood, conditions aren’t much better for Doug Wells in Northridge.

“It’s been a nightmare you keep waking up to,” he said.

He and his partner both battling medical issues, and that stress is made worse by their slow recovery progress.

“It’s like camping out at your house. Once you get done with all the cleanup, which you can see is still steady going here,” he says.

Wells says he’s grateful for the help he’s received, including the help of FEMA.

FEMA representatives are packing up the last of their equipment at Dayton Children’s Health Pavilion.

The center is now transitioning into a Disaster Loan Outreach Center.

“The purpose of the Disaster Loan Outreach Center is to help people with their paperwork if they need to submit paperwork for the SBA disaster loans, and to close loans,” said SBA official John Frederick.

For folks worried about not having the right paperwork to apply by the deadline, experts say you should apply anyway.

“Once you are in the system today, you will be good to go and if you have any further paperwork, or even to close your loan, you can do so,” Frederick said.

Wells and his partner were approved for FEMA assistance but lost the funds when someone accessed their bank account.

“You just don’t know what to expect from one day to the next,” he said.

Now, they are working with their bank, hoping for peace in the future.

“We don’t need a hand-out; we need a hand up. I mean, we’re tired,” Wells adds.

You can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 until 10 pm to apply for assistance, or you can register online at this website until midnight on September 3.

