Dayton tornado victims encouraged to deactivate water service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials are encouraging Dayton residents whose properties were left destroyed or uninhabitable by the tornadoes to consider turning off their water service to avoid any accumulating charges.

For residential or commercial properties in the city that have been deemed “destroyed” by City inspectors, the City will immediately deactivate an account in order to make sure water service is shut off and no charges accrue.

Those with properties that suffered “major damage” and that are unoccupiable for 30 days or more are encouraged to contact the City of Dayton as soon as possible to discuss if water service is needed and to establish potential account changes.

Those with questions or those who want to deactivate their service should call 937-333-3550 or visit the customer service center at 101 W. Third St., ground floor.

The City will also deactivate waste collection service and charges where needed and will consider special payment arrangements for affected areas where City utility bills were received up to one week before the Memorial Day storms occurred.

It is important to note that these special arrangements cannot be made at retail payment locations that process routine water bills.

Dayton utility customers located in Trotwood or Brookville, the Dayton Department of Finance will work with those cities to manage accounts and services for affected properties.

