Dayton nonprofit needs clothing donations to help tornado victims get back to work

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since 1998 the nonprofit, Clothes That Work, has helped more than 27,000 workers with clothing needs and training. However, they’re seeing a new challenge for workers in the wake of the tornado outbreak.

“Families have lost everything, and starting all over again can be very costly especially trying to obtain outfits for employment,” said Tina Mobley, the client services representative for the nonprofit Clothes That Work.

“If they were to have to pay for new clothing it would probably run them about $500 to $600 dollars for a week’s worth of new clothing. We’re looking at offering them an opportunity to save a lot of money that could be used for other things like restoring their homes to living conditions,” explained Cindy Garner, the executive director of Clothes That Work.

Clothes That Work is now asking the community for donations to rebuild victim’s work wardrobes. This is part of a new partnership with the American Red Cross to provide work clothes to at least 500 people through at least September. However, Garner says they will continue the program as long as there is a need.

Those in need have to be referred by the Red Cross or one of the 40 other organizations that partner with Clothes That Work. For a list of the partners, click here.

Donated clothes can be dropped off at Clothes That Work located at the Job Center, 1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Suite 392. They will be accepting clothes Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (937)222-3778.

