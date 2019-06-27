Dayton hair stylist collects shoes to benefit tornado impacted businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One month after the tornado outbreak Sh’ron Henderson is now shifting her focus to help fellow entrepreneurs. She does hair for a living at business salon Savvy Salon. While she spends a lot of time thinking about what’s on people’s heads she is now focusing on what’s on folks feet.

She, along with The Rich Way organization, have a goal to collect 10,000 pairs of shoes. The group is looking for donations of gym shoes or sturdy boots. Those shoes are mailed off to a company that delivers them to countries where people are in need of shoes. The company sends back $1,000 for every 1,000 pairs of shoes.

The goal is to then give businesses $500 to $1,000 to help rebuild. Henderson hopes to gather enough shoes to help 10 businesses.

“I’ve met several business owners who lost out on products, who have lost their entire building, who have lost their entire building,” Henderson said.

Henderson says the money can be the difference in re-opening someone’s doors.

“$500 to $1,000 can buy new equipment for a nail salon or a hair salon. Those are the business that we see have been impacted the most,” Henderson said.

She knows 10,000 pairs of shoes is a big goal but she says it can be done.

“If we can get enough people to help and collaborate, we can come together in a joint effort. I asked my church one day for 100 shoes and we collected that in a week,” Henderson said.

As a local business owner it’s a task shes willing to take on and hopes others will step up to the challenge with her.

“We will collect the shoes as a community and grow as a community as well,” Henderson said.

Shoes can be taken to Mount Olive Baptist Church in Dayton. Business owners looking to take advantage of this help or know a business who may benefit from this, can call or text Henderson at 937-802-3300.

