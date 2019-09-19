Dayton Funk legends take to the stage for tornado relief benefit concert

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Musical legends gathered for the Legends for Relief benefit concert at The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

American Funk bands and acts that birthed the musical genre gathered for the first time on one stage to donate proceeds from the concert to the Dayton Foundation. The money will go towards victims of the Memorial Day Tornadoes.

“It’s really heartwarming to come back home to perform for people who supported us when we were young and it’s just a great great feeling,” said Lester Troutman, drummer for the funk band Zapp.

“This is like the second Gem City Shine. Gem City Shine was big with Dave Chappelle, but this is bigger,” said David Webb, president and CEO of the Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame.

The music center was nearly sold out as people scrambled to get a seat at the legendary concert featuring acts like Bootsy Collins, Steve Arrington, the Original Lakesides, the Ohio Players, Zapp and more.

The idea for the concert came from senior member of the Original Lakesides, Stephen Shockley who lived through the tornadoes and decided with his wife to do something for the victims. Several of the other acts also have personal connections to Dayton, as many of them were founded here.

One performer had words of encouragement to share with his hometown.

“Dayton, it may not seem like you will get over it but you will, day by day. I also want the community to know, when you don’t think that people have your back, we’ve got your back,” said Troutman.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.