Crayons to Classrooms donates over a thousand backpacks to Northridge students

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – After a summer of tornado cleanup and recovery, Northridge students are hitting the books again. A handful of organizations are doing their part to make their return to the classroom a little easier.

Monday was full of firsts for the students as they navigated the hallways a of a new school building for the first time.

“Fortunately, the tornado did not hit the new building, but it did slow the progress. We were planning to start just after Labor Day,” said Superintendent David Jackson.

But plans changed, and that date was pushed back. Students had a late start to the year, but not to learning, thanks to help from the community.

Crayons to Classrooms joined forces with several other organizations, donating more than 1,200 backpacks, a backpack for every student, filled with supplies to make sure they start the year off right.

“As soon as the storms hit, we all got together and said, ‘We’re not first responders, we don’t do food, water, and shelter, but we do do school supplies,’” said Laura Rapoch, Development Manager for Crayons to Classrooms.

Donations helped ease the financial burden and gave families a chance to focus on recovery.

“This is going to give the children a sense of home, a sense of security,” said Chris Reese and Erzaline Sheets of New City Church. “As they’re walking into this new school building, they get to see something that’s new, something that’s fresh, something that’s just bright like a beacon of light here for the city.”

A glint of hope amidst devastation.

The cleanup process is still ongoing and will be for a while, but the district is taking it in strides, one day at a time.

“We’re ready to teach them. It’s going to be a great year,” said Superintendent Jackson.

Crayons to Classrooms has handed out 10 thousand backpacks to tornado-stricken communities.

