Church donating cars to tornado victims in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN)- Longtime Northridge Resident and Pastor of First Heavy Metal Church of Christ, Brian Smith, wants to give back to his community after the devastation of the memorial day tornado outbreak.

He says while he and his church worked to make collections of food and other items after the storms, he was contacted by Ashley Alexander, owner of Alexander’s Auto Shop. Alexander shared that he felt lucky that his business was not hit by the tornadoes and wanted to do something to give back.

“He wanted to donate a car to somebody that may have lost their car. And it touched my heart so much,” said Pastor Smith.

Smith then decided to raise money to purchase a second car. Then, what began as a single-car give-away snowballed into ten cars being prepared to give away in a matter of days.

The church is also partnering with Alexander’s to pay for windshield repairs and deductables for car insurance to ease the burden for families recovering from the tornado outbreak.

Thousands of dollars were raised over the course of two weeks which funded the donations. Then, an anonymous donation of $100,000 raised the bar.

The church will now be hosting a car give-away on Saturday at noon for the Northridge families in need. Cars will only be going to residents of Northridge who lost their only form of transportation. However, after the give-away, the church says they’re committed to continuing this program in support of their Northridge neighbors.

“As long as the requests keep coming in and the money is still there, we’re going to help these people. We hope we can replace every single car in Northridge that was completely destroyed,” said Smith.

