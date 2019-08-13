Brookville schools to open on time despite tornado damage

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville Local Schools will start the school year on time despite extensive tornado damage.

“If you would have asked me at the end of May, I didn’t think there was any way we would start on time,” said Superintendent Tim Hopkins.

Three months later, the district has made great strides to start school on August 15.

The tornado took out the high school’s roof damaging much of the classrooms and interior of the high school.

“We have taken care of the critical path and those were the items we knew we had to get completed for a new school year to start. Most importantly the roof,” Hopkins said.

While a new roof now sits on top, construction crews are now working on outdoor repairs

“Our land labs, our shelters, our ball diamonds, those kind of areas. A little bit of work still inside but limited amount inside,” Hopkins said.

The total cost of repairs is estimated at $2 million.

“We actually had a very small deductible and most everything is covered by insurance,” Hopkins said.

Superintendent Hopkins said it’s the collaborative work of contractors, staff and local business that’s helped move things along quickly.

“There have been some long days, some extended hours, some night time work that has had to take place,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said there’s been an outpouring of support for teachers and students who might have lost their school supplies as a result of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

