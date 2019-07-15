BOGG Ministries ramp up operations to meet tornado demands

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – BOGG Ministries in Miamisburg is used to feeding hundreds of people every week, and they’re feeding more people now following the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Nine years ago, Jason Johnston and co-founder started running the mobile food pantry. Now, the mobile food pantry has a large warehouse.

“Once the tornadoes hit our city, we recognized that we had to do more because the need was greater,” Johnston said.

The space is much needed following influx of donations and increased community needs. To handle the increased needs, the pantry has hired an additional part-time staff member.

“To come along side of us to take on going out and helping these neighborhoods at least once a week,” Johnston said.

BOGG Ministries now holds a weekly cookout for tornado victims. The more they are out, the more help they need. So, the mobile pantry has had to bring on more volunteers too.

The pantry is doing well with food since they buy much of it from the Dayton Foodbank.

Johnston said they’ll be on this road to recovery with tornado survivors.

“As those needs continue to change, figuring out how to be who we are to this community and just change as they change,” Johnston said.

He said BOGG Ministries is in this for the long haul.

“We had a crisis, it’s here and it’s our city,” Johnston said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.