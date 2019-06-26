Beavercreek residents seek help from FEMA

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, FEMA opened their Beavercreek disaster recovery center. FEMA now has three active centers open across the Miami valley.

The FEMA recovery center at Shaw Elementary has case workers, mental health workers, people that can help with businesses and loans, an area for children to decompress and a table dedicated to helping people with disabilities.

“The resources are plentiful. I mean, you have to come in and see it for yourselves,” said Erin Gaddis, a FEMA Public Relations Specialist.

Dana Garen, a Beavercreek storm victim did just that. Garen and his wife were fast asleep when the tornado ripped through their neighborhood.

“It felt like a bolt of lightening took me from deep sleep to a bolt of lightning going off a few feet from me,” said Garen. “It brought horrible stress to my wife. Especially because a couple hundred pounds of drywall fell on her,” he added.

As far as FEMA assistance, the family says they probably won’t get any help.

They do have insurance. But were hoping they didn’t have to dig into their savings. Meanwhile, they are still waiting to make repairs.

“I have a couple of contractors theoretically working for me but no one has showed up for work,” said Garen.

FEMA says they are offering grants and the Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans. They encourage people that have partial coverage to still stop by and see what’s available.

If you have been displaced to another city as a result of the tornadoes, you can go to any disaster recovery center.

The recovery centers are open from 7:00am-7:00pm and will be around the Miami Valley for as long as they are needed. If they close, FEMA will notify 2 NEWS several days in advance.

Before visiting the Recovery Center, you need to register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:

Online at this website

Using the FEMA app

Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 am until 9 pm, seven days a week.

The current deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance grants is August 19th.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.