Beavercreek businesses opening after tornado outbreak

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time since the Memorial Day tornado, Hobby Lobby opened for business on Friday. Located on Fairfield Road, the area was once filled with debris from the storm.

“Oh my gosh we were super excited. We come here a lot,” said Michelle Warner after walking out of Hobby Lobby on Friday morning.

“It’s my dad’s favorite place to shop and he doesn’t like to shop so its very surprising,” Brooke Grieshop said as she walked out of the store.

The parking lot filled with people just like them coming back to shop at one of their favorite stores.

“I had to get some stuff for a gender reveal today and I was super excited when I drove by and saw that they were open. So, I just got in the car and drove,” said Molly Witcher.

The craft store re-opened on Friday with Aquatots, a few doors down, scheduled to open Monday. Aldi opened its doors back in August.

“It’s wonderful to see the people getting back to work and these businesses get back in their game,” said Marianne Nester.



Construction however still underway along Fairfield Road. Mike’s Car Wash and Primanti Bros. continue to work on their repairs. Damage from the Memorial Day storms is still fresh in the minds of neighbors.

“It was surprisingly bad, we didn’t expect to see what we did,” Nester said.

While homeowners work to restore their lives, residents are grateful to get this piece back.

“It’s good to see everything back up and ready to go,” Witcher said.

