Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – There has been a great deal of progress for many Beavercreek businesses in the 14 weeks since the Memorial Day tornadoes devastated the area.

The City of Beavercreek recently awarded over $13,000 to seven different businesses that had applied for aid through the Beavercreek Business Recovery Grant.

The grant covered any aid the business required, including insurance coverage, economic damage and structural damage.

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce said they were not publicly releasing the names of the businesses who were awarded the grant to respect their privacy.

Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Byers said that all the businesses that applied were able to be awarded grant money and that each of them were grateful for the aid.

Businesses throughout Beavercreek, especially located on North Fairfield Road, experienced extreme storm damage. Many of these businesses have recently begun to reopen or begun the steps towards reopening.

Officials said that businesses are still facing hurdles related to permit approvals and also re-hiring their workforce that was forced out of jobs by the temporary closings. The Chamber plans to work with businesses to direct the attention of job seekers.

Some businesses, such as Aldi and Petland, were able to reopen their businesses in recent weeks after being forced into closing due to extensive damage.

Mike’s Car Wash has just begun construction on the building after the structure was severely damaged. The company celebrated a new “groundbreaking” for start of the new building construction this past week. The business plans to be reopened by early 2020.

In the slideshow below, view photos of the construction happening currently at Mike’s Car Wash:

Construction at Mike’s Car Wash by Phil Wiedenheft

Construction at Mike’s Car Wash by Phil Wiedenheft

Construction at Mike’s Car Wash by Phil Wiedenheft

Construction at Mike’s Car Wash by Phil Wiedenheft

Construction at Mike’s Car Wash by Phil Wiedenheft

Construction at Mike’s Car Wash by Phil Wiedenheft

Construction at Mike’s Car Wash by Phil Wiedenheft

Gemini Eye Care, located next to Mike’s Car Wash, is also currently under construction. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce was not aware of an official re-opening date.

Other businesses such as Primanti Bros. have remained closed and currently have no plans to reopen. The business was expected to reopen but restaurant officials recently decided against the construction. Officials said this is the only business in Beavercreek that has had to permanently shut down due to tornado damage.

“I understand that people are looking at the [Primanti Bros.] building and the building is for sale,” Byers said. “They just decided that there was too much damage done and that they’re going to explore other locations in Ohio.”

Byers said that the most important thing the city has taken from the experience of dealing with the tornado damage is that the city needs to be prepared for it to happen in the future.

“It can happen again,” Byers said. “We’ve had a lot of discussions with the city and Greene County about preparing these businesses. What is that contingency plan and what do we do moving forward to assist?”

Beavercreek and Greene County officials will continue to meet in upcoming months to prepare specific plans designed to prepare the county for future storms.

As for now, Byers said that she hopes local businesses are aware of the resources available to them and hope they will reach out for aid if it is still needed.

“I’d love to see everyone back open and running at full speed,” Byers said, emphasizing the approaching year-end holiday season for these businesses. “We’re here to back them and do whatever we can to make sure they remain successful.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.