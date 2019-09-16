Auditor’s Office offering tax relief for tornado-stricken property owners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office is still offering property tax relief for property owners affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Property owners can apply for tax relief in less than five minutes at the events and notaries will be available to certify applications on-the-spot.

You can find the mobile assistance centers at the following times and locations:

September 16 from 4-6pm at the Northmont Branch Library

September 18 from 3-6pm at the Trotwood Branch Library

September 23 from 4-6pm at the Brookville Branch Library

September 24 from 4-6pm at the Burkhardt Branch Library

September 28 from 1-4pm at the Electra C. Doren Branch Library

Damaged property deductions can provide tax relief for tax bills payable in 2020, depending on the extent of damage.

Once the application is submitted, an appraiser will review the property and reduce the taxable value based on the severity of the damage to the building structure.

