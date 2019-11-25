Auditor: Tornadoes caused over $6M in damage in Mercer Co.

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – This week marks six months since the Memorial Day tornadoes, and Mercer County is still rebuilding. The county auditor estimates the total value of destruction to be just over $6,600,000.

In Mercer County, 107 properties will see property tax reductions because of the damage. Almost half of those total losses, but county officials say it could have been a lot worse.

“It’s not totally recovered, we still have a lot of houses that need to be repaired,” says Mercer County Auditor Randy Grapner.

The total value of destruction in Mercer County rings in at a little over $6,600,000 dollars, but Grapner says they are only losing around 112 thousand dollars in tax revenue.

“We’ll be able to survive this, I don’t want to say rather easily, because this is a burden but our revenues here in Mercer County have been good from all different facets and I think we’ll be able to cover these losses,” he said.

That loss will not be felt until next year as property taxes are always done a year in rear.

“Our total tax collection in Mercer County is $47,261,000. This loss of 112 thousand will affect us at a rate of .23 percent,” said Mercer County Treasurer Dave Wolters.

He also says they offered tax extensions for property taxes due this year, but say when the second installment was due July 20, not a single family of the 107 impacted paid late.

“When you pay your property taxes, you support your schools, you support your townships, you support your libraries, all of those entities that are important to you, again I credit the citizens of Mercer County,” Wolters said.

