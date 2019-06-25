Animal Resource Center extends hold period for stray dogs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is extending their hold period for stray dogs in order to provide tornado victims plenty of time to identify and reclaim any dogs they lost because of the storms.

The usual hold period is three days, but stray dogs from areas affected by the recent tornadoes will now be held for ten days.

“We understand that people have been concerned with the basic needs of shelter and food in recent weeks,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. “We want to make sure anyone looking for their pet after filling those basic needs is afforded the time to find that furry family member.”

Dogs brought into the shelter will continue to have their locations cross-referenced with data from the Building Regulations Division and, if from an area affected by the storms, their hold periods will be extended.

“The tornadoes have had a massive impact on our area, and this includes pet owners,” said Robert Gruhl, Director of the Animal Resource Center. “If a dog comes to us who may have been displaced by the storms, we want to ensure their families have the opportunity to find them.”

This extension will continue until July 15.

Anyone who has lost their dog, as a result of the storms or otherwise, should check the Animal Resource Center’s lost and found page available here.

Per Ohio law, any licensed dog brought to the shelter is held for at least 14 days and multiple attempts will be made to contact the owner listed on the license.

