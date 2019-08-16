$23M given to tornado survivors by Small Business Administration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Small Business Administration is extending its loan application deadline. Tornado victims now have until September 3 to apply for relief.

The SBA has already approved 23 million dollars in loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses across 11 counties.

“A lot of times as we get close to the deadline, we’ll have disaster survivors who have been trying to assess what they need, and if you don’t need the assistance then you can always not take the assistance, but our concern is about disaster survivors who do need the assistance and they’re going to miss the deadline,” said Dorris Evans with SBA Public Affairs.

The SBA still has two centers open, one at Dayton Children’s and one at the government center in Harrison Township.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.