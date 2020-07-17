Youngstown mayor announces mandatory mask order in city

Mayor Tito Brown said he will sign the order on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown just told WKBN 27 First News Reporter Gerry Ricciutti he will make masks mandatory in the city.

Brown made the announcement around 11 a.m. Friday at the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership, or MYCAP, where a COVID-19 testing site was in operation.

The Mayor said he will sign the order on Monday. Friday’s announcement was a heads up.

Stay with First News as we are gathering more information on this mandate and how it will affect people in the city.