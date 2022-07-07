XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Community Schools will receive $38 million for construction projects from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission through the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program.

“We are obviously elated about this additional funding from the state, and I do not think the impact this will have on Xenia students can be overstated,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton.

“I am proud to say that we were able to capitalize on our solid financial position as a district to take advantage of this opportunity when it presented itself — essentially allowing us to complete two school buildings for the price of one.”

The funding will be used for two major projects: the completion of the new Warner Middle School and a major renovation and expansion for Xenia High School, according to a release.

Several years ago, the district applied to be part of the Expedited Local Partnership Program, which allows the district to pay for construction using local funds such as the bond issue passed in 2021, while earning a credit from the state to be used for future projects.

Now that the state has funds available, OFCC will move the district into CFAP. This support from the state will assist in the completion of all construction projects committed to by district administrators and the Board of Education in 2008. Segment one focused on the five new elementary school buildings that opened in 2012. Segment two is the new Warner Middle School that is currently in progress, and the switch to CFAP will allow the district to also complete the high school project as part of this phase without having to secure additional funding from the community.

By switching to CFAP, the district will receive nearly $38 million in co-funding from the state for both projects, rather than the $18 million it would have received through ELPP at some point in the future, based on the state budget.

“I am so pleased that this funding will allow the district to complete both much-needed projects in a fiscally responsible way — all without asking XCS taxpayers to fund an additional bond issue,” said Carolyn Huber, Treasurer for Xenia Community Schools.

Xenia High School was built following the 1974 tornado that destroyed the previous building, and needs significant infrastructure work after nearly 50 years of heavy use.

“While the district initially tabled the conversation about a complete renovation at the high school due to the more pressing need at Warner, based on feedback from the community at the time, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that the high school was also in real need,” Lofton added.

While the OFCC approved the funding at the July 7 Commission Meeting, the district’s application must receive final approval from the Ohio Office of Budget and Management’s Controlling Board in August. Once approved, the district will move forward to set a timeline for the project.

“Looking ahead, we will follow the model currently in use for Warner Middle School that provides multiple opportunities for input from our entire community,” said Lofton.

“We will ensure that our parents, students, and teachers are engaged in the planning process, and that we continue to be a good steward of the limited resources available in order to provide the best-possible learning environment for our students.”