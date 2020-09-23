WSU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month virtually

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual Hispanic Heritage celebration at Wright State University has gone virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WSU is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by bringing together local musicians, educators, entrepreneurs, and a roundtable of experts for a series of virtual events.

Mia Honaker, is the associate director of Wright State’s Office of LatinX, Asian and Native American Affairs (LANA). Instead of gathering, they kicked off the celebration with a film series highlighting issues Hispanic students often face.

“Issues like infant mortality rates are affecting not only Latinos but African Americans. Babies don’t survive that first year, I think, three times higher than any other ethnicity,” Honaker said.

WSU is also working to help Hispanic business owners navigate the current climate.

“While I can’t have them here like I normally do. I’m going to encourage you to visit those establishments to get that taste of Latino food and the wonderful culture that they have,” said Honaker.

Wright State student Jazline Gomez is the owner of Pepe’s Mexican Flavors in Huber Heights.

“One of the people that made me definitely feel welcomed and that made me want to be there were the members of LANA. During orientation for Wright State those were one of the groups that said you’re welcomed here. You can come in even you don’t have to look like a certain way to be with us,” Gomez said.

She said whether in-person or online, Hispanic heritage month is about lifting our Hispanic community.

“It’s about bringing our traditions, our food our culture and making it into one,” she said.