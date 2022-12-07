Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new agreement between Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will allow base personnel to do military-conducted research directly on the university’s campus.

This agreement continues a decades-long collaboration between Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Military personnel from the Air Force Research Lab will have space in the Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration Building to work on Air Force-conducted research. They will work with Wright State students and faculty members on multiple projects.

University President Dr. Sue Edwards said this collaboration brings out the best of both the groups and helps drive each in new ways.

“Really, it’s multi-faceted research and highly collaborative,” Dr. Edwards said. “So, that’s really the opportunity where you’ve actually got the academics, and you’ve got the researchers from the Air Force Research Lab coming together, and then you have the access to the students, which is more readily-available outside the fence than it is inside the fence.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released a statement about the agreement, saying, “The partnership between Wright State University and the Air Force Research Laboratory is a great example of how our public institutions can be instrumental in helping our military advance important research. This partnership strengthens both institutions and makes Dayton an even more attractive region for leading-edge research.”

Officials from Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base finalized the first step in the agreement on Wednesday, Dec. 7.