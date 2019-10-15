Wright State picked to finish 1st in Horizon League preseason poll

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team has been picked to finished on top of the Horizon League in the 2019-20 season, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Raiders finished the 2018-19 season with a 21-14 overall record and a 13-5 conference record. Wright State was awarded co-champions in the regular season before losing in the Motor City Madness championship game to the fellow co-champion, Northern Kentucky.
In the first round of the National Invitational Tournament, the Raiders lost to Clemson 75-69.
The rest of the preseason poll tabs Northern Kentucky at No. 2 while UIC, Oakland, and Green Bay round out the top five.
The 2019-20 #HLMBB Preseason Poll has tabbed Wright State as the favorites to win this year's 🏆.— Horizon League (@HorizonLeague) October 15, 2019
Take a look at where each #HLMBB team landed in this year's poll ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2qaBoKWceS
In addition to the poll, two players received preseason honors. Loudon Love was named first team All-Conference and and senior Bill Wampler was selected to the second team.
