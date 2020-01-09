Wright Dunbar Historic District sees resurgence, growth

DAYON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright Dunbar Historic District is seeing a resurgence in economic growth. Once slated to be demolished, the business area now has new life.

Business there is thriving.

“I think you can see it. I mean, it’s alive,” said Erica Hubler, Wright Dunbar Inc director of real estate.

It hasn’t always been this way.

“Jobs are coming back to west Dayton. Good paying jobs are coming back to west Dayton,” said Hubler.

That’s thanks to the investments happening here. Wright Dunbar Inc. has worked with community partners to restore buildings on this stretch of Third Street for years.

“It’s taken a lot of time and energy. People don’t realize development takes a long time,” Hubler said.

Hubler says 2019 was a good year for the historic district with private investors showing increasing interest .

“That’s important that we’re getting private investment and it shows that people have the confidence that this area is coming back,” Hubler said.

There’s only one business space currently available for lease. Apartments and homes aren’t staying on the market for more than a few days.

Hubler: “We want this to be a vibrant, urban historic district where people ceom and show and eat”

Hubler says 2020 is shaping up to be an even better year.

“We’ve had two sales at the end of the year that are going to be large projects that are going to have a huge impact on the area,” Hubler said.

She hopes people take pride in the resurgence here.

“I hope that people see the activity here. I hope they want to be here and really make this what its supposed to be,” Hubler said.

There are a few projects the organization can’t talk about yet but the 100-year-old Marrietta building is one of the organization’s next big projects.

