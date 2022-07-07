DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a Darke County rollover crash on the morning of June 7.

At approximately 9:32 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the 5100 block of State Route 47 responding to a one vehicle rollover accident, according to a release.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Blue 2001 Dodge Ram truck driven by Amanda Koehler, 42, of Houston, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on State Route 47.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s office, Koehler lost control of the vehicle, traveling off the right side of the roadway before the vehicle came to rest on its top in a creek.

Koehler then was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where her condition is unknown.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

