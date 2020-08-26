Woman fatally shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the shooting on the corner of Germantown Street and Gard Avenue at 2:22 a.m. According to Montgomery Regional Dispatch, the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police have not identified a suspect.
WDTN.com is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
