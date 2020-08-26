Woman fatally shot in Dayton

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting on the corner of Germantown Street and Gard Avenue at 2:22 a.m. According to Montgomery Regional Dispatch, the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have not identified a suspect.

WDTN.com is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS