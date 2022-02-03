We had record rainfall in the Miami Valley on Wednesday, officially picking up 1.15″ at the Dayton International Airport. Overnight and into Thursday morning, cold air moving into the region has changed the type of precipitation we are seeing.

If you look at your thermometer today, you’ll notice it’s well below freezing. So how are we getting freezing rain and sleet in parts of the Miami Valley? Why isn’t it all snow? While temperatures are below freezing at the surface, a portion of the Miami Valley has a zone of warm air, aloft. That layer of warm air is located about 4,000 feet up. The temperature in this layer is near 40-degrees! So, snow is falling into that warm layer and melting… reaching the surface as sleet and freezing rain in some places.

Where the entire column of air is below freezing all the way down–that is where snow is falling. The snow/mix line will slowly progress southeast through the afternoon hours, as our precipitation switches to all snow. And the snow will fall heavy at times!