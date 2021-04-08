Wind, rain and storms return to Miami Valley Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday will be windy and rainy with some possible thunderstorms, reminding the Miami Valley that Spring has a bit of a dark side.

Rain chances will continue through the first part of the night, but we will dry out after the front passes through. Dry weather will be in place most of Friday, with rain chances returning by evening.

The National Weather Service said all of the Miami Valley had a risk for severe weather Thursday with damaging winds being the main threat. A weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

The entire Wilmington Ohio forecast area has a Marginal Risk for severe weather today. The main threat is damaging winds, though a brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out, mainly along and south of the Ohio River. pic.twitter.com/VweTzSenpT — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 8, 2021

