Wildflowers blooming after snow

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wildflowers continue to bloom after the late spring snow on April 20 and 21. Now temperatures will warm into the 80s on Tuesday.

The environmental education supervisor with Centerville-Washington Park District is looking forward to a few more flowers preparing to bloom this week.

“This weekend I’m definitely going to be looking for larkspur, I’m going to be looking for those mayapples to come out,” Lucas said. “I’m hoping to still catch some wild geranium.”

Larkspur (WDTN PHOTO)

Mayapple (WDTN PHOTO)

Wild blue phlox, violets, and spring beauties are a few of the flowers blooming on Monday along the brown trail at Grant Park in Centerville.

Wild blue phlox (WDTN PHOTO)

Spring beauty (WDTN PHOTO)

Violets (WDTN PHOTO)

“We’re really excited because we have large-flowered trillium here at grant park and that’s our state wildflower,” Lucas said.

Large-flowered trillium (WDTN PHOTO)

The forest wildflower season will come to an end as the leaves grow on the trees.

“While wildflowers rely on our availability of sunlight the cicadas are going to be relying a little bit more on temperature,” Lucas said.

The soil temperature on Monday was 61 degrees at 1 p.m. The cicadas are waiting for a few days where the soil temperature is up to 64 degrees.

“That will signal the start of the emergence,” Wright State University professor of biological sciences, Don Cipollini said.

“At the park district, we’re kind of excited about it,” Lucas said.

“People should not view this as sort of an outbreak of an invasive damaging insect,” Cipollini said. “These are native insects. They’re just doing their thing.”

There will be millions of them flying around throughout wooded areas. They will also be loud.

“Wildlife goes crazy, birds, anything that will eat meat will try to eat cicadas,” Cipollini said.

Last year Centerville-Washington Park District had to cancel events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Outdoor activities have resumed with restrictions and with some guidelines in place to make sure everybody is safe,” Lucas said.

This year the cicadas will join outdoor activities planned in May and June.

“It’s only going to be a couple of weeks of inconvenience for those that are a little nervous about it, Lucas said. “They don’t bite, they’re really just trying to find a mate.”

“If they run into you or something it’s not because they’re attacking you,” Cipollini said. “They’re just awkward flyers.”

“We’re not changing anything, we’re just moving forward with our plans,” Lucas said. “It will be a teachable moment and we’re hoping to embrace it.”

Find upcoming events through Centerville-Washington Park District here.