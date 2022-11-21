Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Can you guess the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in the Miami Valley? The answer might surprise you.

According to BetOhio.com, the most popular dish in the Miami Valley is green bean casserole.

To reveal this information, an analysis was done using data from Google Trends, looking at the search terms for the most popular Turkey Day sides in Ohio between Nov. 1-30, 2021.

Cleveland favored stuffing at 28%, but Cincinnati and Columbus had mac and cheese, both at 25%, at the top of the side dish list.

Dayton and Toledo leaned toward veggies with Toledo at 28% and Dayton at 22% favoring green bean casserole, the release states. Will you be serving up green bean casserole at your Thanksgiving meal this year, or do you have another top side dish in mind?

