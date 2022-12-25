UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Dec. 25): Regional grid operator PJM says they ended their system-wide call for electric usage reduction.

The company does not expect issues serving customers on Dec. 25.

PJM says the conservation effort request is the first since the Polar Vortex of 2014. They say they implemented various emergency procedures in the days leading up to Christmas.

“PJM extends its thanks to members and state partners for the system-wide cooperation to effectively and speedily communicate the need to conserve energy. We also thank consumers for helping PJM get through this cold weather event by relieving the strain on the bulk electric system. Thank you for helping to keep the power flowing for the 65 million people PJM serves in 13 states and Washington, D.C., for the holiday weekend.” PJM

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Appalachian Power says crews are still working to restore power in some areas of West Virginia on Sunday.

As of 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, Appalachian Power’s outage map shows about seven outages in the Madison area, about 26 in the Cross Lanes area, and about seven in the Charleston area.

AEP Ohio announced on Twitter Sunday that PJM is no longer asking customers to reduce electric usage. The two companies asked residents to reduce power usage while there was a high demand on the electric grid from outages and frigid temperatures.

Kentucky Power has not posted an update on its Facebook or Twitter since Saturday. Kentucky Power’s outage map shows less than five outages in the eastern region as of 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

PJM, the power grid operator for 13 states and the District of Columbia, posted a statement to its Youtube channel on Saturday night:

“I’d like to thank you for helping us get through today’s challenging operations. We think your efforts of conserving electricity helped us get through the morning peak. It’s going to stay cold again tonight and into tomorrow, so we’d like to continue those efforts as we go into Christmas Day. Remember, to save energy, you can do things like just turning off any nonessential lights maybe in some of the rooms We appreciate everything you’re doing, and have a healthy, safe holiday weekend.” Mike Bryson, PJM Sr. Vice President of Operations

