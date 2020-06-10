West Carrollton playgrounds reopen Wednesday

Police caution tape surrounds a playground in Lake Oswego, Ore., on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the day after Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide stay-at-home order that closed many businesses, as well as all playgrounds, basketball courts and sport courts. As families across the country and the globe hunker down at home, it’s another danger, equally insidious if less immediately obvious, that has advocates deeply concerned: A potential spike in domestic violence, as victims spend day after day trapped at home with their abusers. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton is reopening all of its playgrounds to the public on Wednesday, June 10.

Governor Mike DeWine announced that outdoor playgrounds can be reopened on June 100 but made it clear that it is up to people to keep each other safe by choosing to keep six feet apart.

The city suggests playground-goers also wear facial coverings and maintain good hand hygiene.