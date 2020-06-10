West Carrollton playgrounds reopen Wednesday

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton is reopening all of its playgrounds to the public on Wednesday, June 10.
Governor Mike DeWine announced that outdoor playgrounds can be reopened on June 100 but made it clear that it is up to people to keep each other safe by choosing to keep six feet apart.
The city suggests playground-goers also wear facial coverings and maintain good hand hygiene.
