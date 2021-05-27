WDTN is working for you to bring a new look, new technology

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You’ve heard them all before. Work in progress, under construction, pardon our dust, you get the idea.

2 NEWS is always working for you and one of the projects we have undertaken is building a new look with new technology to make sure you’re getting all your news, weather and sports in the best way possible.

2 NEWS is building a state-of-art experience for you. This is a major undertaking and we hope you like what you see when the project is complete. In the meantime, we ask you pardon our dust. We promise the result will be worth the wait.