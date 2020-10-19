Wayne High School to ease students back into in-person learning this week

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Wayne High School will begin slowly introducing students back to its building during the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 — with each graduating class coming to the building one day each.
All other graduating classes will have a one hour delay and will continue learning remotely. The weeks schedule is:
- Oct. 19: Seniors only
- Oct. 20: Juniors only
- Oct. 21: Sophomores only
- Oct. 22: Freshman only
- Oct. 23: No school
Officials said in a letter to families that they’re doing this so they can have class specific meetings and to go over safety plans. It also gives freshman the opportunity to go through orientation.
Starting the week of Oct. 26, students will return to in-person instructions full-time but will not be in the building on Wednesdays.
To read the full back-to-school letter for families, click here.
