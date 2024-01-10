MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Dashcam footage of a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit shows a driver taking police officers and troopers on a high-speed chase.

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, Franklin police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling in Franklin, according to the office of Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. The accused driver, Michael McGlothlin, reportedly didn’t stop, beginning a chase through Montgomery and Warren counties, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As the pursuit began, officers headed out of Franklin, onto northbound I-75 and taking Exit 41, the exit to Austin Blvd. in Miami Township.

Footage shows the accused driver traveling from Austin Blvd. through many parts of Miamisburg, West Carrollton and Moraine. On multiple occasions, video shows the driver operating the vehicle on the opposite side of the roadway, while traveling through narrow alleys in Miamisburg and West Carrollton neighborhoods at other times.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers are seen joining Franklin officers in the pursuit on E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

Once the vehicle began driving by West Carrollton High School, pieces of the vehicle began flying in the air towards cruisers. At the intersection of W. Alex Bell Road and Springboro Pike, the driver appears to go off road, onto the sidewalk and towards oncoming northbound traffic.

Sparks began to fly from the vehicle’s tires once the vehicle passed WDTN studios on S. Dixie Drive in Moraine. Within seconds, a Franklin officer attempted a pit maneuver on the vehicle, causing the vehicle to spin out and crash into the Franklin cruiser, ending the chase in front of West Carrollton Intermediate School.

The prosecutor’s office says McGlothlin is being charged with the following:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, methamphetamine, a second-degree felony

Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of Police, a third-degree felony

Receiving Stolen Property, a stolen vehicle, a fourth-degree felony

Driving Under a Suspended License, a fourth-degree misdemeanor

McGlothlin is scheduled to have a Pretrial Conference in court on Wednesday, Jan. 17.