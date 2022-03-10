CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Garth Brooks is bringing country back to Cincinnati. As a part of his Stadium Tour, the country superstar will play at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, May 14th. This will be his first time playing at the home of the Bengals, and his first concert in Cincinnati in five years.

We talked with Garth Brooks on 2 News Today and he tells us Cincinnati has a special place in his heart.

“(Ohio) is always the number one fan club,” he said, “Even over Texas or Oklahoma, where I’m from.”

Garth says fans can expect a fun show with lots of energy, as he brings the first full concert to the stadium since the pandemic began.

Click the video above to hear more on how he spent his time during the pandemic, and how he continues to spread joy through his music after more than thirty years.

Tickets for Garth Brooks at Paul Brown Stadium are going on sale this Friday at 10 AM. Log on to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks to purchase.

And there’s still time to sign up to win free tickets with Living Dayton’s Word of the Day.

Thursday, March 10 is the last day to watch Living Dayton and listen for the “Word of the Day” for a chance to win 2 tickets to Garth Brooks Cincinnati concert. Click here to enter.