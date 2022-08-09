COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program in Ohio.

Along with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Parton attended a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus to raise funds and awareness for the Imagination Library program. You can watch the event in the player above.

The program mails “one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month,” to Ohio kids until they turn five years old, according to a news release from the organization.

Dolly Parton performs at Ohio State University in support of the Imagination Library on Aug. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Matt Blinn)

Dolly Parton performs at Ohio State University on Aug. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Matt Blinn)

Ohio kids are now eligible to enroll in the free program, with 327,743 already signed up — 45% of eligible kids under age 5 in Ohio.

Parton began the program in Tennessee in the 1990s and has now expanded across the U.S. and internationally. Parents or guardians can sign up for the program here.