MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The bodycam and dashcam of the police pursuit throughout Miami Township has been released by the Kettering Police Department.

In the footage, it can be seen the driver of a vehicle backing into one cruiser, slamming into the front of another before finally speeding off down Lamme Road in Miami Twp.

Miami Twp. officers later used stop sticks to slow the vehicle down near the intersection of Mad River and Fox Run roads. Police finally got the vehicle stopped around Mad River Road and Lois Circle, near the Dayton Mall.

The driver of the vehicle was then arrested after police got the vehicle stopped.

