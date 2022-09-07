DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You can explore your active side with the return of the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience, an event featuring two days of outdoor adventure that celebrates Dayton as the Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Midwest.

The festival is held at Eastwood MetroPark, located at 1385 Harshman Road in Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission and parking are free.

The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience, presented by Huffy had been paused for the past two years due to COVID-19. Typically, more than 25,000 festivalgoers attend to enjoy numerous outdoor activities, live entertainment, competitions and more.

“We’re incredibly happy to bring back the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience this year,” Angela York, MetroParks special events coordinator, said.

“During the pandemic, so many people found safe ways to stay active and work on their wellbeing. We want to help people keep that connection going by celebrating health, happiness and adventure in the great outdoors.”

Try your hand at new outdoor activities, open to all ages and skill levels, in various experience areas throughout Eastwood MetroPark. Participants, parents and/or guardians must sign a waiver to participate in most activities, which can be downloaded ahead of time. Activities include:

• Climbing

• Mountain biking

• Disc golf

• Fishing

• Slacklining

• Paddling (flat and whitewater)

• Cycling

For a map and schedule of all festival activities, visit metroparks.org/outdoorx.