CLEVELAND(WJW) — For the first time, JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) went head-to-head in a statewide debate trying to win over voters for the Ohio Senate seat.

Monday night’s debate on FOX 8 News highlighted the main issues Ohioans are concerned about including the economy, abortion, policing, student debt, and healthcare.

