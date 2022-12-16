Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are seeking information after a house in Xenia was struck by gunfire Sunday.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to the 400 block of Stelton Road on a report of shots fired, according to a release.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with several of the residents and learned that a house located in the 400 block of Stelton Road had been struck by three bullets.

The bullets went through the front wall and picture window and entered into the house. There were two residents inside the home when the bullets entered. Neither resident was injured, the release states.

Surveillance videos from the area show a person wearing a dark colored hoodie, camouflage pants and basketball shoes walking behind houses on Stelton Road in the timeframe during which the shooting took place. Police are asking for help in identifying the person in the videos, which can be watched below.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937)-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937)-347-1623. Detective Swihart is the lead investigator. His can be reached by email at rswihart@ci.xenia.oh.us.