Video: An aerial view of the people stranded on the ice drift (Credit: Island Air Taxi- Dustin Shaffer)

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The United States Coast Guard said that 18 people have now been rescued after being stuck on an ice drift near Catawba Island.

Authorities said that no one needed medical treatment.

An ice floe reportedly broke away around 1 p.m. while people were snowmobiling, and rescue crews along with a Good Samaritan with an airboat were soon on the scene. A helicopter was able to retrieve seven people from the ice, while others got into the Coast Guard and Good Samaritan’s boats.

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday to stay off the ice because there was a strong possibility of it breaking off and drifting toward Canada.

“There’s no such thing as safe ice, but people can mitigate their risks,” Lt. j.g. Jeremiah

Schiessel, of Coast Guard Sector Detroit, said in a statement. “Always be sure to tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and conditions can change fast.”

**The above video, courtesy viewer Emerson Young, shows the scene at Catawba Island.**

A FOX 8 viewer sent in a photo he took of a large crack in the ice he saw while in flight from Cleveland to Detroit on Saturday.

(Photo credit: Benjamin Buehner)



Stay with FOX 8 News as the story develops.